LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Duggan, DDOT union address coronavirus concerns after service shut down

DETROIT – Service was shut down on Tuesday after Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refused to drive routes due to coronavirus concerns.

The drivers said they have concerns about the pandemic that are not being addressed. They are citing the Michigan governor’s order that disallows more than 50 people in a gathering at a time and the CDC’s recommendation that no more than 10 people gather at a time.

UPDATE: Mayor Duggan: DDOT bus rides will be free, service to resume Wednesday

“(The CDC) already said not more than 10 people in a setting. I carry 75 people at a time, on a bus yesterday standing up around me. No hand sanitizer, no gloves from the department,” said Schetrone Collier, a DDOT bus driver.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced DDOT bus service will be shut down Tuesday morning. This is due to the driver shortage. Duggan said the drivers expressed concerns including the health of passengers, the cleanliness of buses and how they have lost access to public restrooms.