Sex offender who used toupee, fake name to enter kids’ locker room in Royal Oak sentenced to prison

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A sex offender with a long history of indecent exposure has been sentenced for using a toupee and a fake name to get into a Royal Oak ice arena where he had been banned, entering a locker room reserved for minors and getting naked in front of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.

Graham John Gilpin, 60, of Eastpointe, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person and misdemeanor trespassing.

He was sentenced Monday to 52 months to 30 years in prison.

Criminal history

Gilpin was released from prison March 14, 2019, after being sentenced in 2014 on charges of indecent exposure by a sexually deliquent person and committing/procuring gross indecency between a male and a female.

Gilpin also served prison time for aggravated indecent exposure and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person charges in 2006, an indecent exposure charge in 2002 and an attempting to deliver/manufacture marijuana charge in 2000, according to court records.

Exposure at Royal Oak ice arena

Gilpin went to the John Lindell Ice Arena in Royal Oak around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Police said Gilpin has been banned from entering the arena, but he signed in with a fake name for a scheduled stick and puck session.

The ice arena has separate locker rooms for children and adults, but Gilpin sneaked into the locker room designated for children, according to authorities.

Police said there was a 13-year-old boy in the locker room when Gilpin entered, and he got naked from the waist down. Police said Gilpin spoke to the boy, but the questions weren’t sexual in nature.

An employee noticed Gilpin was in the wrong locker room, escorted him out and called police, officials said.

Authorities said Gilpin, who is bald, wore a toupee, which can also be seen in the mugshot from Royal Oak police.

Graham John Gilpin (WDIV)

Graham John Gilpin (WDIV)

Gilpin taken into custody

Police interviewed Gilpin about the incident. He was later taken into custody, officials said.

He was charged with indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person and misdemeanor trespassing.

Gilpin was arraigned Dec. 20 at 44th District Court and held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He was barred from parks, schools, nature centers or sports facilities that host children under 18 years old.