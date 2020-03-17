Shopper throws Roseville Walmart employee to ground after being caught trying to steal, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A shopper at the Walmart store in Roseville threw an employee to the ground after being caught trying to steal items in the self checkout area, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. March 6 at the Walmart store at 28804 Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said a man used the self-scan checkout area to pay for groceries, but when he was leaving, a store employee looked at his receipt and found he didn’t pay for all the items.

Those items were removed from the man’s cart and he turned as if to leave the store, officials said. Then, he turned around and threw the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart, causing the employee to cut his head, authorities said.

Medical officials took the 23-year-old man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the shopper fled the store in a silver, older model Chevrolet Impala. He is described as around 40 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches and weighing about 225 pounds. He had a full beard and mustache and was wearing a black jacket with “RON” written on the right breast, police said. The jacket also had a globe-shaped logo with a green circle around the outside and writing to the left.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos above or has information about the incident is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4493.