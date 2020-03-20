Man charged with attacking Roseville Walmart employee who caught him stealing, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A shopper who threw a Walmart employee to the ground after being caught trying to steal items in the self checkout area has been charged with two misdemeanors, officials said.

Ronald Doby, 30, of Detroit turned himself in to police Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. March 6 at the Walmart store at 28804 Gratiot Avenue, according to officials.

Police said Doby used the self-scan checkout area to pay for groceries, but when he was leaving, a store employee looked at his receipt and found he didn’t pay for all the items.

Those items were removed from Doby’s cart and he turned as if to leave the store, officials said. Then, he turned back around and threw the employee to the ground and into a shopping cart, causing the employee to cut his head, authorities said.

Medical officials took the 23-year-old employee to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police released photos of Doby on Tuesday in hopes of identifying him. They revealed Wednesday morning that he had turned himself in.

Charges

Doby is charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and misdemeanor third-degree retail fraud. The assault charge carries a possible 1-year sentence.

He was arraigned Wednesday at 39th District Court and is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court at 8:15 a.m. April 22.