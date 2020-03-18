Detroit-Windsor Tunnel set to close as US, Canada shut down border to non-essential traffic

DETROIT – The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is set to close as the United States and Canada agree to shut down the border to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Officials announced Wednesday that the tunnel will soon close for non-essential traffic, including regular travelers.

As of noon Wednesday, the tunnel is still open, but it is expected to close soon. Authorities said they will reveal the exact time of the closure when it has been determined.

The closure will not affect trade, officials said. It is expected that workers will be covered by an exemption, but there will be specific documentation required.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the plan to close the border on Twitter.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds, who live in the U.S. for part of the year and are returning to Canada, are among those expected to get an exemption.

The United States has seen about 6,500 coronavirus cases and more than 110 deaths while Canada has seen about 600 cases and eight deaths.