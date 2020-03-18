Employee at FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An employee at the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), officials announced Tuesday.

The employee, who hasn’t been at work for a week, is receiving medical care, and co-workers who may have had contact with them have been directed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The company said the employee’s working area was deep-cleaned.

Other measures implemented by the company include:

Separating working shifts by a minimum of a one-hour at most U.S. assembly plants.

Staggering breaks and lunches to increase the distance between people.

Arranging seating in the cafeterias and break areas to guarantee proper distance.

Increasing housekeeping services in cafeterias, bathrooms, and other high traffic, high use areas, including frequent touch points.

Providing materials - spray bottles with disinfectant, rags and gloves - to employees to conduct cleaning and disinfecting protocols at the start and end of each shift.

Offering gloves in certain areas.

Conducting safety talks and specific training as well as using signage and broadcasts through Andon boards to remind employees of proper preventative protocols.

Installing partitions between workstations at some powertrain facilities.

Restricting domestic and international travel.

Restricting visitors at all FCA facilities.

