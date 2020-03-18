List: Food delivery services available in Michigan, how to use them

DETROIT – With restaurants closing and shortages at the grocery stores, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan will certainly affect dinner plans in the coming weeks.

Luckily, restaurants and bars across the state are offering carry-out and delivery services so customers can still enjoy their favorite foods.

Instead of providing their own delivery services, many restaurants partner with third-party food delivery companies, such as Uber Eats or Postmates, to serve their customers. Patrons can quickly order meals from an app on their phone or online, making dinnertime a little less stressful amid the restaurant closures in the state.

If you’re new to using third-party food delivery services, here are some popular ones in Michigan:

Simply download the app or visit the website of a food delivery service and browse their selection of restaurants in your area. There’s a variety of restaurants available from each company, often different from one app to another.

If you find yourself interested in a restaurant nearby, just input your address, fill your cart and place your order.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, each company listed above is exercising contact-free deliveries, according to officials at all of the companies. Delivery drivers will leave your meal at your door and, since you’ve already paid online, you won’t have to risk contact with anyone in the process.

Everyone in Michigan is facing changes to their daily routines from both government bans and social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hopefully, with businesses like food delivery services ensuring convenient access to meals, we can all find some relief amid the chaos.