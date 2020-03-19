Jet’s Pizza announces massive hiring effort amid national coronavirus outbreak

Jet’s Pizza announced Thursday a nationwide hiring effort to acquire more delivery drivers to meet the growing demand for food delivery amid restaurant closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The restaurants are hiring at all 386 locations in Michigan and around the country.

Delivery driver positions are available to those affected by layoffs and closures due to the outbreak, such as restaurant and bar workers and teachers, according to officials.

Jet’s Pizza delivery drivers can earn $13-$16 an hour depending on tips and mileage, officials said.

Interested individuals can call their local Jet’s Pizza or find a nearby location on their website here.

