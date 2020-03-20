2 Wayne County Third Circuit Court employees test positive for coronavirus

DETROIT – Two Wayne County Third Circuit Court employees have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities announced Friday.

One of the employees works at the Friend of the Court in Detroit’s Penobscot Building, officials said. That person would have been in contact with staff members and the public, according to authorities.

That employee was diagnosed Monday and last worked March 13, officials said.

The second employee works at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in pretrial services, authorities said.

Court officials said the second employee left work Wednesday and was diagnosed later in the day.

The Court’s Administrative team is working to trace the employees’ contacts with coworkers to inform them of the possible exposure. Officials have also been in contact with the affiliated health departments.

Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny has advised the elected officials of the County Departments that have staff who may have interacted with these employees.

Total Michigan cases over 500

As of Friday afternoon, state officials report a total of 549 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan.

There have also been three coronavirus-related deaths confirmed this week.

Cases reported by the state increased by 225 cases since Thursday’s data release. (See latest county breakdowns below). The state was reporting 10 cases that did not have counties identified on Thursday, and is no longer reporting that on Friday. The state is reporting one case as an “out of state” case.