Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise, state total now 549

Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday (March 20) afternoon, pushing the state reported total to 549.

Cases reported by the state increased by 225 cases since Thursday’s data release. (See latest county breakdowns below). The state was reporting 10 cases that did not have counties identified on Thursday, and is no longer reporting that on Friday. The state is reporting one case as an “out of state” case.

The state of Michigan is reporting three COVID-19-related deaths as of Friday -- all Wayne County residents, although one death was reported by a hospital in Oakland County, where that person died. Two of those people were Detroit residents, and the other was a Southgate resident.

The state updates its totals at 2 p.m. daily. The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is now reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

Related: March 20 updates: Tracking newest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit

Overall, the numbers continue to rise from the state and county level as testing ramps up in Michigan, which was expected.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update at 4:30 p.m. on Friday

MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).

Related: 3 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Michigan: What we know about the patients

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a change in the way it reports coronavirus cases earlier this week.

This data is becoming problematic as doctors make it clear that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases may go unreported. Health officials are advising people with mild symptoms to stay home, do not go to a hospital and do not consider getting tested. That means only the most serious cases will be tested.

Earlier today: Michigan governor orders temporary restrictions on non-essential medical, dental procedures amid coronavirus outbreak

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Worldwide, the number of infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

New York state joined California on Friday in ordering nearly all residents to stay home, as governors watched with growing alarm as southern Europe buckled under the strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michiagn’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases showing how many are hospitalized:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender:

The following map is showing data per state -- click on a particular state to filter the data in the table for a breakdown:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Read more about coronavirus here.