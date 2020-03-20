Coronavirus (COVID-19) risks: What do ’underlying medical conditions’ mean?

DETROIT – The CDC says older adults with “underlying medical conditions” are at a higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19.

The CDC identifies these conditions for higher risk:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

What you can do

If you have a serious underlying medical condition Wash your hands often. Avoid close contact (6 feet, which is about two arm lengths) with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. Clean and disinfect frequently touched services. Avoid all cruise travel and non-essential air travel. Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick. For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself, see CDC’s How to Protect Yourself



Stress and coping

If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call

911

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517)

Older people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 which may result in increased stress during a crisis.

Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.

Things you can do to support yourself