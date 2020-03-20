Michigan Gov. Whitmer: ‘I am not calling for martial law’ in response to coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Cases have been rising in the state as testing ramps up, with cases breaking the 500 mark on Friday.

Whitmer started off the press conference by clearing up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.

“I am not calling for martial law. That is a rumor and it is false. And it’s dangerous for people to foment fear and put out bad information," Whitmer said.

On a possible shelter-in-place order, similar to orders in California, Illinois and New York, Whitmer said the state wasn’t there yet.

“We are constantly monitoring, because the information is changing so rapidly. If and when, we feel it’s an important next move, I will personally communicate that to the public," Whitmer said. “We are not there.”

“Every decision we make has ramifications. They weigh heavily on me and my team.”

Whitmer added that a shelter-in-place plan could be revisited if residents aren’t following CDC and state guidelines, but repeated, “We are not there.”

Whitmer also talked about new executive orders including one that orders temporary restrictions on non-essential medical, dental procedures amid coronavirus outbreak.

Another order signed by Gov. Whitmer on Friday allows tenants and mobile home owners to remain in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic even if they are unable to stay current on their rent.

