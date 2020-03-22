Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday night.

According to authorities, Anthony Reeder was last seen at about 11 p.m. in the 15600 block of Manning Street. Police said left the location without permission and has not return home. His father believes Reeder may have been upset after being placed on punishment.

Anyone who has seen Anthony Reeder or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.