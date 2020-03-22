List of churches in Metro Detroit offering religious services online amid coronavirus outbreak
DETROIT – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to develop throughout Michigan, churches in Metro Detroit are moving their services online to contribute to social distancing.
Churches and a number of other institutions have been ordered closed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
In an effort to get people connected to their faith during this time, the following institutions are offering alternative services:
- Archdiocese of Detroit is offering Sunday, Saturday and daily masses to stream online at home. Click here to visit their website.
- Great Faith Ministries (10735 Grand River Avenue, Detroit) is hosting a drive-in church service and digital streaming of live church services. Click here to learn more.
- Kensington Church is sharing live streams of their services on their website. Click here to watch.
- Life Stream of Allendale is hosting online services on Saturdays and Sundays. Click here to learn more.
- Grace Community Church is offering an online Sunday service. Click here to learn more.
- Triumph Church of Detroit is offering limited-seating in person services, as well as online services. Learn more here.
- The Woods Church of Warren is hosting Sunday services online on social media and their website. Click here to learn more.
- NorthRidge Church is sharing online church resources on their website, including live streams of their services. Learn more here.
- Connection Church in Canton is broadcasting services on their website. Click here to watch.
