List of churches in Metro Detroit offering religious services online amid coronavirus outbreak

Churches get creative to enforce social distancing

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to develop throughout Michigan, churches in Metro Detroit are moving their services online to contribute to social distancing.

Churches and a number of other institutions have been ordered closed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

In an effort to get people connected to their faith during this time, the following institutions are offering alternative services:

  • Archdiocese of Detroit is offering Sunday, Saturday and daily masses to stream online at home. Click here to visit their website.
  • Great Faith Ministries (10735 Grand River Avenue, Detroit) is hosting a drive-in church service and digital streaming of live church services. Click here to learn more.
  • Kensington Church is sharing live streams of their services on their website. Click here to watch.
  • Life Stream of Allendale is hosting online services on Saturdays and Sundays. Click here to learn more.
  • Grace Community Church is offering an online Sunday service. Click here to learn more.
  • Triumph Church of Detroit is offering limited-seating in person services, as well as online services. Learn more here.
  • The Woods Church of Warren is hosting Sunday services online on social media and their website. Click here to learn more.
  • NorthRidge Church is sharing online church resources on their website, including live streams of their services. Learn more here.
  • Connection Church in Canton is broadcasting services on their website. Click here to watch.

Read more about the latest COVID-19 updates by clicking here.

