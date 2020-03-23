Attorney who recently visited 36th District Court in Detroit tests positive for coronavirus

DETROIT – An attorney who recently visited 36th District Court in Detroit has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Chief Judge William C. McConico learned an attorney who visited the court March 16 has since tested positive for the virus.

“Part of our preparedness plan for the coronavirus has been to schedule additional, regular deep cleanings of our building," McConico said. “Upon learning that an attorney that had been present on a case this past week had tested positive for COVID-19, I have confirmed that our facility received a thorough disinfection this weekend and will re-open for limited matters as scheduled on Monday, March 23.”

No additional information about the attorney or possible exposure was revealed.

Anyone who worked or appeared at 36th District Court on March 16 should contact a doctor and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol regarding exposure.

Officials at 36th District Court say they have created a coronavirus contingency plan and taken steps to address the threat.