Bed Bath & Beyond temporarily closing stores due to coronavirus concerns

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Bed Bath & Beyond is temporarily closing all its stores until April 3.

The store announced the closure Sunday. In an email sent to customers, the store is “100% committed to doing the right thing for our customers and associates, and that commitment has been at the forefront of every step taken during the past weeks and days.”

The store said it will take care of its employees with applicable pay and benefits during the closure.

The Bed Bath & Beyond return police has also been extended and will now allow returns for up to 24 days from date of purchase.

More information can be found on the Bed Bath & Beyond website here.

