FCA to make, donate more than 1 million face masks to health care workers during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

DETROIT – Health care workers and first responders are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Monday that the company will make more than 1 million face masks, which will be donated to police, EMTs, firefighters, and hospital and clinic workers.

The automaker said the masks will go to the people and facilities that need them the most by working with national, regional and city authorities to determine where the masks are needed.

“Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the health care industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks.," said Mike Manley, FCA CEO. "We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic.”

Automakers have offered assistance beyond vehicles since the pandemic hit the United States.

GM has already been working with Ventec, a medical device company, and StopTheSpread.org to assist with increasing ventilator production.

Other Michigan companies are also stepping up to help make products outside of their normal items. On Friday, breweries and distillers were authorized to make hand sanitizer with denatured alcohol, a byproduct of the brewing process.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

