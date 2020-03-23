Grocery stores to stay open during Michigan ‘stay-at-home’ order amid coronavirus outbreak

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – The Aisles of Village Market in Grosse Pointe Farms were packed today and they weren’t the only one.

Today the Governor signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order and shoppers were rushing to stock up, but Village Market Owner Jacob Garmo said, do not panic.

“We have shoppers who are stocking up because they are misinformed,” Garmo said.

Grocery stores will remain open during this time. Garmo said you may not get the exact item you are looking for, but you will be able to feed yourself and your family.

“We're reassuring customers, it’s best to keep customers at ease,” he said. “We understand we'll be fully stocked. We are working with suppliers and we get deliveries at all times to make everything is fully stocked.”

Kroger sent Local 4 a statement that reads in part:

"In an effort to meet this unprecedented demand, we are working tirelessly to expand our logistics capabilities…We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores."

Meijer’s statement reads in part:

“We are declining all media requests – so that stores and team members can keep doing what they can for customers, stocking, sanitizing, etc. Our supply chain and merchant teams are working diligently with our suppliers to expedite product flow. …We’ve been able to get some essential products back into our stores in limited quantities and are placing purchase limits on key items to ensure more customers have an opportunity to purchase what they need.”

Village Market and others we talked to are implementing changes like: no self serve options, deep cleanings during closed times, special hours for immunocompromised folks.

Nino Salvaggio’s owner, Frank Nicolella, said at their four stores, they are sanitizing the carts in between each use.

Nicolella made a point to thank all of his employees for their efforts and for their support during this time.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

