Michigan Supreme Court extends filing deadlines due to COVID-19

MICHIGAN – On Monday the Michigan Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2020-3, extending “all deadlines pertaining to case initiation and the filing of initial responsive pleadings in civil and probate matters during the state of emergency declared by the governor related to COVID-19.”

“People should not be prevented from having their day in court as a result of this public health emergency, and this order will ensure that they have the time that they need when we get through it,” said Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Our courts remain open for essential functions and emergencies, and we are encouraging our courts to use video technology or other remote participation tools to get business done in any matters they can.”

AO 2020-3 is intended to extend all deadlines pertaining to case initiation and the filing of initial responsive pleadings in civil and probate matters during the state of emergency declared by the Governor related to COVID-19.

Nothing in this order precludes a court from ordering an expedited response to a complaint or motion in order to hear and resolve an emergency matter requiring immediate attention.

The order also:

· Does not prohibit or restrict litigants from commencing a proceeding whenever the litigant chooses.

· Requires that courts must have a system in place to allow filings without face-to-face contact to ensure that routine matters may occur without unnecessary delay and be disposed via electronic or other means.