Detroit Police Department member dies due to COVID-19
DETROIT – A Detroit Police Department (DPD) member diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, has died.
DPD leaders are not saying much about the victim. Chief James Craig plans to discuss the death at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan said 14 Detroit city employees, including 9 police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19. Duggan said there are 282 Detroit Police Department officers being quarantined and 152 of them will be back to work by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.