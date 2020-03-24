Detroit Police Department member dies due to COVID-19

DETROIT – A Detroit Police Department (DPD) member diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, has died.

DPD leaders are not saying much about the victim. Chief James Craig plans to discuss the death at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan said 14 Detroit city employees, including 9 police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19. Duggan said there are 282 Detroit Police Department officers being quarantined and 152 of them will be back to work by the end of the week.