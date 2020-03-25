Donate: List of hospitals, medical providers in need of supplies during coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan is rapidly evolving and more cases are being identified as testing ramps up around the state.

Amid this unprecedented outbreak, hospitals and medical providers are struggling to coordinate necessary supplies and protective equipment.

“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Gov. Whitmer in a statement. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

With an influx of new COVID-19 patients every day, Whitmer is calling upon the public and businesses to donate much needed supplies to healthcare workers.

Below we’ll list hospitals and medical providers and the items you can donate to help them during this time.

Beaumont Health

Beaumont Health is collecting the following items at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd, in Southfield only:

New or unused disposable face masks

N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators)

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves (especially non-latex)

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial

Hand-sanitizer

Specialized items PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods Nasal testing swabs Viral testing kits



What not to donate:

Home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts

Medications, food, blankets, medical equipment, or other supplies

Supplies will be accepted 24/7.

University of Michigan Hospitals

The University of Michigan is collecting supplies for their hospitals at the North Campus Research Complex in Ann Arbor (2800 Plymouth Road). The following donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday:

New or unused:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

More specialized items: PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods Nasal testing swabs Viral testing kits



What not to donate:

At this time U-M is not accepting home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts. However, if this changes, an announcement will be made.

Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment or other supplies are not needed at this time . If that changes, an announcement will be made.

Monetary donations to support Michigan Medicine operations will only be accepted online here

Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University

Karmanos Cancer Institute is asking for donations to be dropped off at the main entrance of the building in Detroit (4100 John R Street). The following donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday:

New or unused:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially powder-free non-latex

Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) hoods

Donations can also be mailed to the address above.

Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals

Ascension Hospitals are accepting donations at their drive-through donation site at their Corporate Services Building in Madison Heights (28000 Dequindre Road). The donation box is located at the center building entrance facing Dequindre. The following donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:

Surgical Masks

Isolation Masks

N-95 Masks

Isolation Gowns

Surgical Gowns

Full Length Plastic Face Shields

¾ Length Plastic Face Shields

Goggles

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System will accept the following new or unopened donations:

PAPRs

Regular masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Gowns

Hot glue sticks

Surgical caps/protective caps

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

M4 viral media

Lysol or Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Transparency sheets

Elastic banding for masks

Donations can be taken to the following locations at the following times:

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Towsley Health Building (Catherine’s House Dress for Success entrance); 5361 McAuley Drive, Ypsilanti

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off at white tent, near emergency department; 775 S. Main Street, Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at main entrance; 620 Byron Road, Howell

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off at medical office building; 44555 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac. The MOB is located on the hospital’s main campus, just north of the Main Entrance.

St. Mary Mercy Livonia - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off behind emergency department; 36475 Five Mile Roa, Livonia. Please use the west entrance off of 5 Mile Road and follow the signs to the donation center.



You can also make a monetary donation here.

Michigan Community Service Commission

Whitmer has asked for the following donations to be directed to COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

Detroit Medical Center

The Detroit Medical Center is asking individuals interested in donating items to call 313-966-9328.

