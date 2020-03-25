Donate: List of hospitals, medical providers in need of supplies during coronavirus outbreak
Medical equipment and protective gear are in high demand, low supply due to COVID-19 outbreak
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan is rapidly evolving and more cases are being identified as testing ramps up around the state.
Amid this unprecedented outbreak, hospitals and medical providers are struggling to coordinate necessary supplies and protective equipment.
“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Gov. Whitmer in a statement. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”
With an influx of new COVID-19 patients every day, Whitmer is calling upon the public and businesses to donate much needed supplies to healthcare workers.
Below we’ll list hospitals and medical providers and the items you can donate to help them during this time.
Beaumont Health
Beaumont Health is collecting the following items at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd, in Southfield only:
- New or unused disposable face masks
- N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators)
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves (especially non-latex)
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial
- Hand-sanitizer
- Specialized items
- PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
- Nasal testing swabs
- Viral testing kits
What not to donate:
- Home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts
- Medications, food, blankets, medical equipment, or other supplies
Supplies will be accepted 24/7.
University of Michigan Hospitals
The University of Michigan is collecting supplies for their hospitals at the North Campus Research Complex in Ann Arbor (2800 Plymouth Road). The following donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday:
New or unused:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves, especially non-latex
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
- Hand sanitizer
- More specialized items:
- PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
- Nasal testing swabs
- Viral testing kits
What not to donate:
- At this time U-M is not accepting home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts. However, if this changes, an announcement will be made.
- Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment or other supplies are not needed at this time. If that changes, an announcement will be made.
- Monetary donations to support Michigan Medicine operations will only be accepted online here.
Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University
Karmanos Cancer Institute is asking for donations to be dropped off at the main entrance of the building in Detroit (4100 John R Street). The following donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday:
New or unused:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
- Hand sanitizer
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves, especially powder-free non-latex
- Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) hoods
Donations can also be mailed to the address above.
Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals
Ascension Hospitals are accepting donations at their drive-through donation site at their Corporate Services Building in Madison Heights (28000 Dequindre Road). The donation box is located at the center building entrance facing Dequindre. The following donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:
- Surgical Masks
- Isolation Masks
- N-95 Masks
- Isolation Gowns
- Surgical Gowns
- Full Length Plastic Face Shields
- ¾ Length Plastic Face Shields
- Goggles
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System will accept the following new or unopened donations:
- PAPRs
- Regular masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Gowns
- Hot glue sticks
- Surgical caps/protective caps
- Eyeglass shields/goggles
- Nasal testing swabs
- M4 viral media
- Lysol or Clorox wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Transparency sheets
- Elastic banding for masks
Donations can be taken to the following locations at the following times:
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at Towsley Health Building (Catherine’s House Dress for Success entrance); 5361 McAuley Drive, Ypsilanti
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off at white tent, near emergency department; 775 S. Main Street, Chelsea
- St. Joseph Mercy Livingston - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily: Drop off at main entrance; 620 Byron Road, Howell
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off at medical office building; 44555 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac.
- The MOB is located on the hospital’s main campus, just north of the Main Entrance.
- St. Mary Mercy Livonia - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday: Drop off behind emergency department; 36475 Five Mile Roa, Livonia.
- Please use the west entrance off of 5 Mile Road and follow the signs to the donation center.
You can also make a monetary donation here.
Michigan Community Service Commission
Whitmer has asked for the following donations to be directed to COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295:
- Hospital Gowns
- Ventilators
- Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)
- Gloves
- Surgical Masks
- Masks N95-N100
- No-Touch Thermometers
Detroit Medical Center
The Detroit Medical Center is asking individuals interested in donating items to call 313-966-9328.
