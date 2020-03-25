Michigan officials say 4 prisoners, 1 parolee have tested positive for coronavirus

DETROIT – Officials with the state of Michigan said four prisoners and one parolee have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A prisoner at the Detroit Reentry Center was tested Monday and paroled Tuesday, officials said. His positive test was confirmed later Tuesday, officials said.

He was told to self-quarantine, and staff members and prisoners who might have had contact with him were notified, according to authorities.

Two prisoners at Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson tested positive Tuesday. They are being held in isolation, and anyone who had contact with them is being identified, officials said.

One prisoner at Newberry Correctional Facility in Newberry, Michigan, tested positive Tuesday and has been in isolation awaiting the outcome of his test. Anyone who had contact with the prisoner is being identified, officials said.

A prisoner originally being held at the Kinross Correctional Facility in Kincheloe, Michigan, tested positive Sunday. The prisoner has not been at the facility since March 11, when he was taken to a hospital for a medical condition, according to authorities.

The prisoner was not tested by the hospital for COVID-19, officials said. A week later, he was transferred to a different hospital and placed on a floor with other members of the public who were being tested for COVID-19. The prisoner was tested by that hospital on March 17, officials said.

The hospital sent the prisoner’s sample to be tested three days later, state officials said. On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Corrections was told the prisoner had tested positive.

Once the prisoner is released by the hospital, the department has arrangements in place for him to be transported to the Duane Water Health Center in Jackson, inside of the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, where he will be placed in a special isolation room to continue his treatment and recovery, according to authorities.

Officials said all facilities have an established protocol in place for the safety of the staff and prisoners to help prevent the spread of this illness.

Based on their current condition, the prisoners at Parnall and Newberry will remain at their respective facilities at this time and continue to be in isolation, according to the state.