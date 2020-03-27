Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith to be arraigned on corruption charges today

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been hit with 10 criminal corruption charges -- including running a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony -- in connection with the alleged misuse of county forfeiture funds.

He will be arraigned on the charges at 10 a.m. Friday. Watch it live here.

Smith was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, five counts of embezzlement by a public official, misconduct in office, tampering with evidence, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit forgery.

State officials allege Smith’s right-hand man, current Prosecutor’s Office operations manager and former Macomb County state representative and county treasurer Derek Miller, committed misconduct in office and conspiracy to commit a legal act in an illegal manner with Smith.

Retired Prosecutor’s Office employee Benjamin Liston is also charged, as is William Weber Jr., who owns a security company.

Smith, Miller and Liston are all scheduled to be arraigned via video from the Michigan State Police North Metro Post at 10 a.m. Friday.

Weber was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in front of Southfield 46th District Court Judge Cynthia Arvant via video from the Michigan State Police North Metro Post.

He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with his co-defendants or travel outside the state. He also has to surrender his passport to District 4B probation within 48 hours, officials said.