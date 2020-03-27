Michigan stay-at-home order: Are marijuana businesses considered essential?

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order shutters many businesses amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The order prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations.

While the order doesn’t name marijuana businesses, according to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, both medical and recreational marijuana businesses can remain open.

These businesses are only allowed to conduct curbside service or delivery. No sales are allowed inside the stores.

The stores must also comply with social distancing rules by maintaining distance between workers and having the minimum number of employees needed working.

