Pedestrian bridge collapses onto westbound I-94 near Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT – The Townsend Street pedestrian bridge over westbound I-94 has collapsed onto the freeway.

Westbound I-94 is closed at Gratiot Avenue and traffic is getting back onto the intersate at East Grand Boulevard.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said it has determined the entire bridge will need to be removed. The eatbound side of I-94 remains open until equipment arrives for bridge removal, and then it will need to be shut down, according to (MDOT).

At this time we do not know what caused the bridge to collapse.

No injuries have been reported.