Wayne State student back in Detroit after being stranded in Peru due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
Mohammad Taha was stuck at Peru Airbnb
DETROIT – A student from Wayne State University is back in Detroit Thursday after being stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Mohammad Taha traveled there to visit family before the United States government closed the border.
Taha is a senior at Wayne State. He left the country March 11. The U.S. government closed the borders the day before he was scheduled to take off to return home.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.