Wayne State student back in Detroit after being stranded in Peru due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mohammad Taha was stuck at Peru Airbnb

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A student from Wayne State University is back in Detroit Thursday after being stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mohammad Taha traveled there to visit family before the United States government closed the border.

Taha is a senior at Wayne State. He left the country March 11. The U.S. government closed the borders the day before he was scheduled to take off to return home.

