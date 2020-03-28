2020 NAIAS cancelled as TCF Center becomes temporary hospital

DETROIT – Detroit’s 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been cancelled as FEMA will convert the TCF Center into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates in Michigan, the TCF Center was chosen by FEMA for a temporary hospital to assist the state’s response to the outbreak for at least the next six month.

As of Saturday night, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 4,658.

The annual auto show was scheduled to take place during the summer in Detroit. Event organizers say the auto show will resume in June 2021 and will include the events planned for this year.

The following statement was sent by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association to NAIAS partners:

We have recently been informed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has chosen TCF Center to be repurposed into a field hospital for a contracted time frame of six months. As a result and in compliance with this FEMA mandate, the 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been canceled. NAIAS was originally planned for June 9 – June 20, 2020. DADA

Hospitals, like Beaumont, are already nearing capacity, and Gov. Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for the state.

President Donald Trump approved Michigan’s disaster declaration Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected.

“The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount," said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts. "TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time.”

Ford Motor Company expressed their support of the auto show’s postponement amid the national outbreak.

“We fully support NAIAS organizers in their postponement. The health and safety of our community and those working throughout the industry is our top priority. We look forward to seeing the show’s return in 2021,” Ford officials said in a statement.

Terry Rhadigan, a representative for GM, said the company had “big plans” for the event.

“We had big plans for the show but that seems completely insignificant in the scheme of things now,” Rhadigan said. “With our HQ so close, we had exciting things planned to help showcase the city but that’s fine -- We will focus on what’s important now and we will be back to support the show and the city next year. We fully support Rod Alberts and the DADA. We will be there when things get better.”

