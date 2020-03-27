43ºF

President Trump uses Defense Production Act to order GM to make ventilators

Ventilators expected to be delivered in April, GM says

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – President Donald Trump issued an order in an effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

It’s the first time the president invoked the DPA.

Previously, General Motors announced a partnership with Ventec Life Systems and said it will begin delivering critical care ventilators in April and produce more than 10,000 a month.

The president took to social media Friday to show his displeasure with GM and Ceo Mary Barra. He fired off a volley of Tweets, criticizing GM for shuttering its Lordstown, Ohio plant and the speed the auto-maker is moving to produce ventilators.

GM said the company has been retooling its plant in Kokomo, Indiana to produce ventilators and released the following statement Friday afternoon:

GM and Ventec are hoping to have the first delivery of ventilators ready in April. It’s unclear how many the first shipment will be, but the company said they’re working toward a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 ventilators a month once production is ramped up.

The United Auto Workers released a statement on GM’s role in helping Americans through the growing health crisis.

“We are happy to work with GM during this pandemic for the health and safety and good of our Nation as we collaborate towards the production of ventilators. The UAW has a proud history of stepping up in times of national emergency. General Motors should be commended for stepping up at a crucial moment in our history. At the UAW we are - all in - to find ways to partner together to flatten this curve and save lives,” the union’s statement read.

