Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis blame shifted between the federal government and governors Friday, as the number of confirmed cases continue to steadily rise nationwide.

Here’s what happened Friday:

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested a major disaster declaration, President Donald Trump made negative comments about Whitmer during a Fox News interview.

MORE: ‘We have got people fighting for their lives’: Whitmer begs Americans to come together to beat COVID-19

“She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant,” Trump said. “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.”

He later told Vice President Mike Pence not to call Whitmer and shifted blame about the coronavirus crisis to governors.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 3,657 as of Friday, including 92 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s total represents an increase of 801 cases, the biggest single-day jump so far in the states. Thursday’s final total was 2,856 confirmed cases.

A letter from the Henry Ford Health System making its rounds on social media states that doctors will decide who receives treatment depending on a number of factors.

According to officials, the letter is in fact real, but it is not actively being distributed and the content of the letter is not currently being practiced. Instead, it is part of an “absolute worst case scenario” plan.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order, which requires numerous businesses to halt operations or shift to remote work, has led to some confusion.

RELATED: Debunking some viral myths about COVID-19

Attorney General Dana Nessel said phone lines have been overwhelmed with people asking questions about the order and reporting businesses that are remaining open despite not being essential.

MORE: What nonessential employees can do if they’re being forced to work

Michigan’s income tax deadline is now July 15.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Friday that changes the deadline for the state so it matches an extended federal deadline, which the IRS announced earlier this week.

The deadline for city of Detroit taxes and other cities with income taxes due is now July 31.

Detroit police Chief James Craig has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan also said 39 Detroit police officers have tested positive for the virus, and 468 are in quarantine.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.