President Trump approves Disaster Declaration for state of Michigan

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

Nearly 1,000 new cases were announced Saturday -- the largest daily jump in cases since the outbreak began on March 10.

State officials announced 993 new cases and 19 new deaths.

The federal government listed Detroit as a hotspot as the city alone has 1,381 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.

Detroit police chief James Craig is one of the confirmed cases. He’s currently recovering at his home.

President Donald Trump approved Michigan’s disaster declaration Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected.

More than 100,000 masks from the strategic stockpile arrived in the state Saturday morning.

This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way. Great news for our health care workers. We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 28, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the FEMA approval is a good start and is hopeful for more aid from Washington.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan was overseeing COVID-19 testing when he received a call from Vice President Mike Pence.

“He was terrific,” Duggan said. “He wanted to talk to me bout the State Fair’s testing site.”

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

