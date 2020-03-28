43ºF

US surgeon general warns coronavirus outbreak in Detroit will worsen next week

Metro Detroit accounts for 83% of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan

Associated Press, AP

Coronavirus testing swabbing (AP)

LANSING, Mich. – The U.S. surgeon general says the situation in Detroit, a national “hot spot” for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen next week.

Three Detroit-area counties account for 83% of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19.

At least 92 have died. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s “very unlikely” students will return to school, but she hasn’t made the call yet. K-12 schools are in a four-week shutdown.

She plans to announce a plan next week to make sure seniors graduate and no child is held back due to no face-to-face instruction.

NEW: President Donald Trump approves Michigan’s Disaster Declaration

