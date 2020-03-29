2 Ford employees in Dearborn die from COVID-19

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company announced Saturday night two of its team members died after contracting COVID-19.

The company said both employees were members of the UAW -- One worked at the Dearborn Stamping Plant and the other worker in the Electronic Data Center.

UPDATE, March 28, 8 p.m.: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 4,658; Death toll rises to 111

A statement from the company can be read below.

“It is a tragic reminder that the coronavirus crisis is everywhere and requires the attention of all of us. Our thoughts are with their families, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers and communities. We will continue to follow the guidance from global health experts to do all we can to keep our people healthy.”

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

