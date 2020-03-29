Disease expert says US could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert says the United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci offered his prognosis as Washington considers rolling back guidelines on social distancing in some areas at the conclusion of the nationwide 15-day effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Fauci says 100,000 to 200,000 people could die from the pandemic in the U.S. And he says there will be “millions of cases.” Yet in a CNN interview, he also said he could not attach certainty to those figures because the pandemic is a “moving target.”