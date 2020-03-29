Metro Detroit forecast: Trading one weather hazard for another

DETROIT – The Flood Watch continues south of 8 Mile until 10 a.m., as the overnight thunderstorms dumped more rain across areas that had already received one-to-two inches of rain earlier Saturday.

The rain will be gone by about 8 a.m., and we’ll actually get into some sunshine for a few hours this morning immediately behind the cold front that crosses the area.

As a result, temperatures may rise a bit initially…into the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) by late morning…then start to fall as clouds and a few showers move in for the afternoon.

By this evening, we’ll be in the 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius). So, if you really need to get outside and take a walk or jog around the neighborhood (or if the dog wants to take you for a walk), the morning will be best…just be aware that it will become increasingly windy.

The biggest weather story today is the wind, which will increase this morning, with southwest gusts to 40-45 mph possible by later this morning into the afternoon.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Local 4 viewing area until 8 p.m. Keep mind that a southwest wind blows across Lake St. Clair toward Algonac, Harsens Island, etc., so water issues today need to be monitored there.

It will still be breezy Sunday night, but gusts will subside well below 40 mph. Showers will also diminish. Lows will be near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Monday (and breezy, too), with clouds still holding on into Tuesday. Perhaps we get a bit more sun on Wednesday. Highs generally in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).