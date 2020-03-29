Report: Western Michigan University student set to graduate dies from coronavirus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Western Michigan University student died from complications related to the coronavirus shortly before graduating, according to WOOD-TV.

On Sunday the Grand Rapids based station reported that the student was set to graduate in only a few weeks.

On March 27, the college reported that three Western Michigan University community members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, Bassey Offiong. Bassey was a young man of enormous potential, who was scheduled to graduate with his degree in chemical engineering in just a few weeks,” said Western Michigan University president, Edward Montgomery, who announced the death Sunday.

“On behalf of the entire Bronco community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

As of 2 p.m. Sunday there were nearly 5,000 confirmed cases in Michigan, and at least 111 people had died from the disease statewide.