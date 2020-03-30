Costco changes hours, institutes return policy restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Starting Monday, all U.S. Costco locations are implementing new hours and a new return policy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On weekdays, the warehouses will now close at 6:30 p.m. and gas stations will close at 7 p.m. Weekend hours will not change.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. for members ages 60 and older and for those with physical impairments. During this early hour, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not.

The company also instituted limits on certain items to make sure other customers are able to purchase things they need.

All Costco Warehouses will also no longer allow returns on toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, disinfecting spray, rice and bottled water.

Earlier in March, the company stopped serving free samples to prevent contamination.

More information on the steps Costo is implementing to prevent spread can be found here.

