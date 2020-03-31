Mayor Duggan expects 1,000 people to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) daily at Detroit site

DETROIT – Once a truck of 200,000 swabs reaches Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan expects 1,000 people to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) a day at the city’s testing site.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has the swabs headed to the State Fairgrounds, where the city has set up a testing site.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 2,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Detroit and 73 people have died.

“I think every quarantined officer in the fire department has been tested at Fairgrounds. Tomorrow, every police officer will be tested,” Duggan said.

Detroit currently has 133 firefighters and 522 police officers quarantined. As of Tuesday, 17 firefighters and 76 officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A referral from a doctor is needed to get tested at the site.

To increase testing in Detroit, 22 doctors offices are now taking new patients.

“Most of these clinics will take you if you have no insurance or no money,” Duggan said. “If you need a test, they will evaluate you and potentially you can get a script and come to the Fairgrounds.”

To aid people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city approved a $3.1 million relief fund for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Also, Bright Horizons in Midtown is offering free childcare to first responders. It has immediate space for 40 children.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

