Flint announces city-wide curfew starting Thursday

FLINT, Mich. – A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting Thursday.

UPDATE -- April 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337

During a Facebook Live event, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the curfew aims to limit the amount of people in public and increase social distancing.

Those providing or obtaining essential services included in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order will be exempt from this curfew.

Whitmer officially declared a state of disaster Wednesday after the amount of coronavirus cases in Michigan reached nearly 10,000.

Flint’s curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will last for 30 days.

Genesee County, as of April 1, 2020, has 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

