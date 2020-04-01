48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

48ºF

Local News

Flint announces city-wide curfew starting Thursday

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan nears 10,000

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Flint, Gretchen Whitmer, State of Disaster, Coronavirus, Michigan, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, WEYI, Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Sheldon Neeley, Genesee County
A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting April 2, 2020.
A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting April 2, 2020.

FLINT, Mich. – A curfew will be instituted in Flint to slow the spread of coronavirus, starting Thursday.

UPDATE -- April 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337

During a Facebook Live event, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the curfew aims to limit the amount of people in public and increase social distancing.

Those providing or obtaining essential services included in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order will be exempt from this curfew.

Whitmer officially declared a state of disaster Wednesday after the amount of coronavirus cases in Michigan reached nearly 10,000.

Flint’s curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will last for 30 days.

Michigan coronavirus timeline: Key dates, COVID-19 case tracking, state orders

Genesee County, as of April 1, 2020, has 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: