‘This is a call to action’: Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be used to build respirators for COVID-19 patients

DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. is partnering with General Electric to make 50,000 ventilators within the next 100 days to help with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.

The automaker will leverage the design of Airon Corp.’s FDA-cleared ventilators. After the initial 50,000 ventilators, Ford will be able to produce 30,000 a month as needed.

The ventilator design, which is licensed by GE Healthcare from Florida-based Airon Corp., uses air pressure and does not need electricity.

The Flat Rock Assembly Plant was chosen to be a site that will be building respirators.

A call was put out to members, asking for volunteers to work while the plant is down. The details are still being worked through, but the start date will likely be the week of April 6-10.

“This is a call to action for a cause that transcends everyday comforts. It is an opportunity to make a bad situation better, and help our medical professionals, first responders, and all affected by COVID-19,” the call to workers said.

On Tuesday, Ford released the following statement:

“Ford is humbled to work with 3M, GE Healthcare and the UAW to manufacture medical equipment to help those on the front lines fighting COVID-19. We’ll have more to share about this in the future.”

UAW President Rory Gamble released the following statement:

“From the days of Rosie the Riveter, UAW members have stepped up during difficult times in this nation’s history for the good of us all. Today’s announcement by Ford that UAW volunteer paid employees will make respirators at Rawsonville is in that tradition. We are working very closely with Ford to make sure that all CDC guidelines are followed and that we are exercising an abundance of caution inside the plant. Ford and our UAW Ford members should be commended for stepping up in these very uncertain times.”

