City partners with Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit for fundraiser amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has put many people out of work, including artists.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) is working with the City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (ACE) to help local artists sell their work.

They launched an online initiative called the Rapid Response Fundraiser for Artists and Creatives. It’s designed to support artists, creatives and the institution itself.

“In addition to health concerns, this is a challenging moment for many in our community as we deal with canceled income and revenue streams during uncertain times,” said MOCAD Executive Director Elysia Borowy-Reeder. “MOCAD has always been anchored by a rich spirit of community and mutual generosity, and we believe that continuing communication and exchange are crucial for all of us.”

Local artists interested in selling their work on the MOCAD website should send an email and a single sample of their work to MOCAD Membership Manager Wayne Northcross at wnorthcross@mocadetroit.org.

Chosen artists may sell a single piece of art on the site. If a piece sells, the museum will split the proceeds 50/50 with the artist. Buyers are responsible for arranging shipping.

“We find that most artworks priced from $1,000 to $5,000 sell quickly,” Northcross said. “This unique time in history is proving the need for interdependent resource-sharing. Although we are not a commercial gallery, we maintain our mission in supporting the creative ecosystem and to make artwork as accessible as possible to the public, including collectors and art-buyers.

The art fundraiser began March 27. All the work is featured here.