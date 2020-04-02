Michigan Humane Society encourages pet owners to establish emergency plan amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) is encouraging pet owners to create an emergency plan for their pets amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

As confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan, MHS stresses the importance of having a plan in place for pets should an emergency situation arise.

“Our primary concern is the health and well-being of both the pets and people in our community," said MHS President and CEO Matt Pepper. “While we know that a pet’s safest place is in their home, we want to make sure everyone understands that it’s in the best interest of their pet to have a plan in place for their care if, for any reason, they can’t care for the pet themselves.”

To prepare for an emergency situation, MHS listed the following recommended steps:

Prepare an emergency kit: Keep at least a 1-month supply of pet food for your pets, as well as any medications they may need and a travel crate. Identify people who can care for your pets: Have at least three options lined up in case they become sick or hospitalized. Create a care tree for how your pets will be cared for if your backup options are no longer able to care for them. Create a written emergency plan for each pet: Include your name and contact information, your pet’s feeding schedule, any medical conditions and treatment instructions. Document whether your pet is up to date on vaccinations and list the contact information for your veterinarian.

MHS has a printable version of their COVID-19 planning guide available here.

Individuals can contact MHS for information and pet support by calling 866-MHUMANE.

