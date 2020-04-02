Michigan school districts explore ways to reach students

DETROIT – One of the biggest challenges with remote learning is getting to children who don’t have internet access.

Rochester and Novi have similar demographics and similar problems. Both School districts have a low ratio of disconnectivity to technology and margins of free and reduced breakfast/lunches under 20% -- which often means food stress, security stress and lack of access to technology or devices.

RELATED: Metro Detroit superintendents discuss what’s next for students

Local 4 spoke with superintendents from five districts and what’s undeniable is that there is no one-size-fits-all. There cannot be a cohesive everyone-does-things-the-same-way because the topography of each district. Differences in population, economics and need make education increasingly difficult when organized curriculum-based, education stops.

You can watch the story above