Police: Canton man charged with torture, assault for attacking wife with power saw, hurting his kids

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township man has been charged with torture and assault after he attacked his wife with a power saw and injured his two minor children, police said.

Oswald John Tallent, 46, is accused of seriously injuring his wife with a power saw, according to authorities. He also physically assaulted two of his minor children, officials said.

Tallent is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, torture, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, third-degree child abuse and third habitual offender.

The first assault charge and the torture charge each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, authorities said. The second assault charge is a 10-year felony and the child abuse charge is a two-year felony.

Tallent was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

He is scheudled to return to court April 13.

For help with domestic violence, call First Step’s 24-hour emergency hotline and 734-722-6800.