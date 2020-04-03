The Henry Ford museum announces temporary layoffs in response to coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Henry Ford said Friday that 1,400 employees would be put on temporary unpaid leave starting April 6 in response to the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum in Dearborn estimates a $20 million dollar deficit for the 2020 year. The staff that remains will be getting a 10%-20% pay decrease based on their salary, the organization said.

“This unprecedented crisis is affecting each of us individually and The Henry Ford collectively,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford in a statement. “While this time is painful for all of us, it is vital that our organization make these difficult decisions now to best position The Henry Ford for the future health and well-being of our team, our institution, our guests, our stakeholders and our community.”

All full-time employees placed on temporary leave will continue to receive health benefit and all employees will get paid through April 5.

Employees on temporary leave can file for unemployment.

The Henry Ford closed its doors Aril 13 in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines in response to COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, there are 10, 791 confirmed cases and 417 deaths, according to state officials.