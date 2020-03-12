Henry Ford Museum closed amid coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – All public venues at The Henry Ford are closed until further notice as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will re-evaluate the closures March 18.

According to a representative, the closure affects the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center.

All public programs until March 18 have been postponed or cancelled. Private events are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Anyone who has purchased a ticket through March 18 will have the opportunity to turn their purchase into a donation or refund.

“While this decision was difficult in some ways, we feel as a national destination and the largest cultural institution in the state, it is our obligation to proactively put the health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers first and do our part to help minimize the spread of this virus and the impact it will have on our nation’s health system and our community,” said The Henry Ford president Patricia Mooradian. "As history has taught us, Americans are resilient in the face of adversity and as a country we are at our best when we work together to help create solutions. "

In adhering to advice from these organizations, we have increased our on-site sanitation measures at all of our venues. These measures include:

Increased hand sanitizer dispensers at entrances and common areas;

Increased sanitation products for staff, students, and volunteers for work areas;

Ongoing cleaning of key touchpoints (door handles, elevator buttons, railings, counter tops and other common areas).

