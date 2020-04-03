You can spend time outside this weekend, but follow these coronavirus (COVID-19) safety tips

DETROIT – The weather in Metro Detroit has been improving this week, and it’s going to be tempting for people to get outside. But what’s safe as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise?

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has received a number of questions about whether it’s OK to spend time outside. That can mean many things -- from going outdoors for some air to walking around the neighborhood.

As long as you keep appropriate distance from other people, being outside is better than being inside, especially since circulating outdoor air quickly disperses any virus.

But there’s a second part of the question that needs just as much emphasis: Congregating outside, especially where people from different households with different risks of being infected are in contact, is an unnecessary risk.

That would also be a violation of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

Dr. McGeorge says as long as you’re sensible and you don’t gather with others, it’s OK to be outside. We won’t end the pandemic unless everyone takes the necessary precautions to keep their distance.