Blake’s Hard Cider Co. donates $10,000 to Detroit nonprofit that provides jobs for homeless

ARMADA, Mich. – Blake’s Hard Cider Co. raised $10,000 for a Detroit nonprofit with its Saint Chéri Kinder Cider.

Profits from the cider raised funds for Empowerment Plan. The organization trains employees to make coats that transform into sleeping bags.

Other ciders from Blake’s also support various nonprofits, including the LGBT National Hotline and an organization that pairs shelter dogs with veterans.