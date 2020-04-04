Detroit Police Department begins crackdown on large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus

DETROIT – With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Since large gatherings are still a problem, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, is taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus that include taking basketball nets down at parks.

Unless residents have to do things that are deemed essential under the stay-at-home executive order including going to the grocery store or addressing a medical situation, they are encouraged to stay home.

People can step outside for exercise, but should remain six feet apart from others. Duggan says he will implement a four point plan. The city will pay special attention to parks, increase staffing at Real Time Crime Center and use aerial surveillance.

Duggan is also encouraging people to report large gathering if they are spotted.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order on Thursday that sets a civil fine of up to $1,000 for violating orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Friday, including 479 deaths, state officials report.