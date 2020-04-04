Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – The death toll related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan rose to 479 on Friday.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Google reports generated from tracking cell phone movement show where people have been during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a time where social distancing is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus, the reports offer insight into where people are going.

See the Michigan report here.

Detroit residents are now able to get rides to the coronavirus (COVID-19) test site at the State Fairgrounds for $2.

Anyone who doesn’t have a way to the test site can get a round-trip ride through IntelliRide.

The service will start transporting patients Monday. Residents can begin booking rides Saturday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel praised Home Deport for efforts the retailer has made to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Nessel, the big box hardware retailer has implemented multiple changes to help slow the virus while remaining open during the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Friday, including 479 deaths, state officials report.

MORE: Deputy who worked at Wayne County Jail dies from coronavirus

That number is up from 9,334 confirmed cases and 337 deaths Thursday.

Henry Ford Health System announced as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, it has 649 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals.

There were 4,387 patients with negative COVID-19 tests through Henry Ford Health System, while 2,695 had tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of the Box Ventures, the company that bought Lakeside Mall last year, announced that it will be reducing rent for tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We believe that we are in the same boat as our tenants. Their success is our success,” said Ophir Sternberg, founder and CEO of Out of Box.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order barring employers from retaliating against an employee who must stay home due to COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-36 is aimed at prohibiting all employers from discharging, disciplining, or otherwise retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the disease.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.