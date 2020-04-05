Metro Detroit group distributing food for families with children on bi-weekly basis

DETROIT – For many families getting groceries is difficult especially as more residents statewide begin experiencing job loss.

In light of this Matrix Human Services will be distributing food for families with children on a bi-weekly basis.

Food will be distributed to each family in a drive-by panty style delivery system so that all parties adhere to the social distancing guidelines provided by the government.

The group started distributing groceries Friday, April 3. It will resume distribution Friday, April 17 and Friday, May 1 between 2-5 p.m.

Matrix Human Services is located at 13560 east McNichols Road in Detroit. The Detroit based social services organization is committed to helping children, teens, adults, and seniors reach self-sufficiency through offering positive hand-up life experiences.

For more information, visit matrixhumanservices.org.